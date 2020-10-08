NFF Reacts To News Alleging Four Eagles Players Contracted COVID-19

Published:





The Nigerian Football Federation has reacted to earlier report that four of its players have contracted Coronavirus

This is the response from the camp of the Super Eagles in Austria





"Please discountenance any reports that some of our players tested positive to Covid-19 ahead of tomorrow's friendly game against Algeria.

It is blatant falsehood.

The writer of the story misunderstood what coach Gernot Rohr said at the virtual press conference held a few moments ago that since the outbreak of the pandemic, four our players had tested positive, but were all now fully recovered from the virus and back in action."





Toyin Ibitoye

Super Eagles Media Officer

