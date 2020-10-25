Nationwide Protests:Buhari Orders All Ministers Back To Their States

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked his ministers to relocate to their home states for the purpose of dousing the tension created by the #ENDSARS protests and the lawlessness that followed.

The ministers are scheduled to meet with stakeholders to explain federal government’s efforts to meet the demands of the youths.

Water Resources Minister Sulaiman Adamu, who confirmed the development during a courtesy call to Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State in Dutse, said the cabinet members were directed to “go to our states to solicit the support of political, traditional, religious and community leaders against the violence that emanated from # EndSARS protests.”

Adamu said he was therefore in the state to meet with leaders on “promoting tolerance, peace and stability in this critical moment and hear from them and report back to him (Buhari) immediately.”.





He acknowledged that the #ENDSARS protests started well and was in line with the Nigerian constitution only to be hijacked along the line by those who infringed on the rights of other citizens, killed innocent persons, looted and engaged in other criminal acts.

He said: “President Muhammad Buhari is soliciting the support of all other political leaders in the state to properly address the people of the state on the need to dispel any rumour that is tantamount to creating disunity among Nigerians and also throw the nation into crisis.”





