N41m Fraud Allegations Against DCP Abba Kyari Is False ....Counsel

Lawyers representing the Head of Police IRT team DCP Abba Kyari have responded to allegations of fraud and inhuman treatment levelled against him by a businessman while he was the head of Lagos anti robbery squad SARS

Here is their unedited response to the allegations

"Response from Barr Hamza Nuhu on the Blackmail Attempt on DCP Abba Kyari by a Criminal Afeez Mojeed earlier charged to court.

Fraudster Afeez Mojeed defrauded 94million Naira From a Victim. He was arrested 6yrs ago and 41m was recovered from the proceeds of the crime which he voluntarily paid the victim(Owner of the money) back directly through the victim’s Account.

He Confessed on Video and in written that he bought Honda Account 2008 model and 7m land from the 94m he defrauded and that he has squandered the remaining 31m on hotels and girlfriends. He submitted the car and land documents which was registered as exhibit before He was charged to court and after some years he was discharged not acquitted from court because the complainant was not coming to court as most Nigerians do.

The land document and the car That were registered as exhibit are still kept with the exhibit keeper in lagos.

The criminal will be re-Arrested and charge to court again as he was not acquitted by the court also the complainant has assured the Police that he is in Nigeria now and he is ready to be attending the court process untill his case is concluded this time around because he said he will not leave his balance of 31m to the Fraudster.

We are surprise the Fraudster is mentioning Abba Kyari’s name like he gave him One kobo. He has not given him one kobo and it’s on record that the Respected officer have never collected money from any of his Suspects despite the thousands of cases he has handled all these years.

He wouldn’t have been who he is today if he is a cheap corrupt officer like this. He has no evidence of giving Abba Kyari one kobo. All lies from a criminal that was charged to court. Let him prove all the lies he is talking. Also the Criminal should know that giving false information is still an offense in Nigeria for which one can be charged to Court.

With 50k now a Lawyer can write Pettition for you based on any False allegations you make without prove against anybody and you can leak it to the media and if the person in question have a name or he is known In the country it will sell. But legal actions will be taken because criminals like this cannot try such and go free.

If it’s true that somebody ate his 41m what is he doing throughout the last 6yrs, Why didn’t he go to the ICPC, EfCC or Court?

Some Human Right Lawyers have declared on their own that they will sue the Fraudster for defamation of character this friday.

Many thanks."









