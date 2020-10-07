My Marriage To FFK Did Not Collapse But Ended..Precious Chikwen

Published:

Precious Chikwendu, the estranged wife of former minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has broken silence on her crashed marriage.

This was after she took to social media with a picture to celebrate the four boys she had for Fani-Kayode.





She captioned it:

“All mine.

In reaction, a concerned follower advised her against heeding the advice of those who want her to join the league of women with failed marriages.





@mattress89 wrote:

“These enablers are faceless, ur marriage is collapsing n yet these lonely, never better are encouraging you to join their miserable association. I pity you.”





In response, Precious Chikwendu made a clarification about the marriage:





“Take note, it ended, not collapse.”





Her estranged husband recently revealed the reason why their marriage ended.

According to him, crisis started in the marriage started after he caught Precious Chikwendu in bed with a married man.

He made this known to counter claims that it ended as a result of domestic abuse.





He said,





“@SaharaReporters posted a video which supposedly depicts me ABUSING my estranged wife.This is nothing but a propaganda video.There was NO physical abuse. I simply took the phone from her to stop her from recording me after catching her in bed with a married man days earlier.”

