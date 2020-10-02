My Boyfriend Has Broken Up With Me..BBnaija Housemate Nengi

Published:

BBNaija Reality TV star and second-runner up, Rebecca Nengi Hampson popularly known as Nengi has revealed that her boyfriend of two years has refused to pick her calls after the BBNaija lockdown season 5 show.

During the media tour of the 2020 top five finalists, she told the host of Naija FM today October 1st that her boyfriend who she was dating before she entered the Big Brother house has been giving her attitude and has refused to pick her calls.

According to Nengi, she believes her boyfriend of whom she has been dating for 2 years has broken up with her since he’s not picking her calls





Share This