Some Nigerians seem to have started taking retaliatory attacks on officers of SARS

In a viral video posted online some of the officers were seen being attacked by a mob in some parts of the country

The Inspector General of Police few days ordered the withdrawal of the dreaded unit from Nigerians roads .

This was as a result of continued outrage on their activities

Their activities have led to Nigerians once again calling for the total scrapping of the police arm

