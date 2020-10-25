Men Of Operation Safe Haven Arrest Over 200 Looters In Plateau State ( Pictures)

Published:

Men of Operation Safe Haven headed by Major General Emeka Okonkwo have arrested over 200 looters who went about looting shops and warehouses in Plateau State , North Central Nigeria

Some of the looters who engaged in the act of arsons and looting were caught in their acts by the eagle eyes of men of the Nigerian Army.

Those arrested with their loots are being profiled and handed over to the authorities for prosecution

It will be recalled that hoodlums have taken advantage of the peaceful protest embarked upon by #ENDSARS agitators to unleash mayhem across the country in the past few days

Apart from looting and arsons , the criminals have also stormed prison facilities in some states to release inmates

Properties estimated at billions of Naira have either been looted or damaged by the hoodlums in practically all the States of the Federation

Share This