Meet SEGA , The Initiator And Brain Behind #ENDSARS Campaign ( Full Profile)

SEGA (’Segun Awosanya), is the CEO of Aliensmedia, which he co-founded in 2002. Aliensmedia is a futuristic brand, media & technology initiative climbing in the lead of the technology consumer/business world with its revolutionary approach to diverse business solutions and trainings.

As a disciplined result oriented energetic creative and technical director, technology analyst, media marketing consultant, broadcast engineer and realtor with over 10 years track record of creating and developing highly successful and innovative advertising, brand, information technology technical support and direct marketing campaigns,

He has consulted as well as worked for several entities amongst which are; CIS (Children’s International School project), MDSi (France), Compunethix, Dina-Emms, Supermaster, Grant Properties, Dove Media, Entertainment Highway (HiTV), Sulphur Streams Oil and Gas, Westchase Oil and Gas, Advantium Oil & Gas, Bluebird Capital, Bluebird Technologies, Bluecore Technologies, Anabel Mobile, Brandworths Communications (South Africa), Japril & Co., City Covenant brokers, La Brea restaurant & Lounge, just to mention but a few.

He was a Visualiser in Fmic Aesthetics (advertising), where he majored in the account of DHL Nigeria, served as a Manager in Muri Adi Associates (Lagos and Ilorin) where he handled Statutory Valuations, worked in the capacity of the Technical Director in Dove Media, where he oversees as well as designed the workflow, business plan, equipment and technological specifications, job models for all staff and General management of staff and executables (under the supervision of the Omaha Nebraska (US) based Managing Director and the chairmanship of Elder Ohiwere, Technical Manager in HITV (Entertainmet Highway, where he was instrumental from the business plan stage to technological specification and implementation up to the management of technical staff.

A trained Broadcast Engineer in Hypercable, Lyon, France, managed and owned Aliensmedia (an ICT firm), serves as the Managing Director in Brandworths Communication (a South African based firm), and was instrumental in the Westchase (Oil & Gas, Entertainment and Media) initiative.

As a broadcast Engineer, he majors in Point to point radio links (data and video) as implemented in the HITV terrestrial broadcast service.



He presently consults for several firms, Government and Non-Governmental Organizations in and out of the country on technology and media matters.

He is happily married to Odezi Awosanya (an Estate Surveyor & Valuer) and they both have a charming son Jaden Adeoluwa Uzoezi & a lovely daughter Ayla Adeola Eniyome

Segun attended Ojota Secondary School Lagos and University of Lagos

He is the brain behind #ENDSARS campaign which he started in 2018

