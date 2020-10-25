Lewis Hamilton Breaks Formular 1 World Record, Backs #ENDSARS Protests

Published:

Formular One champion Lewis Hamilton today break the world record by winning his 92nd grand pre.

He has now surpassed the record set by Michael Schumacher with his Portuguese win

Lewis Hamilton has also identified with the #ENDSARS protest in Nigeria through his post on his social handle below .

He also adorned an #ENDSARS shirt in solidarity with Nigerian youths







"We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and raise awareness of the tragedies happening in the world around us and take action where we can. The recent events in Nigeria are a human rights crisis.

Hit the link to find out more #EndSARS 👉🏾

https://www.amnesty.org/en/get-involved/take-action/nigeria-end-impunity-for-police-brutality-end-sars/

