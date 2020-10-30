Lekki Shooting: Soldiers Shot At Protesters But They Used "Blank Ammunition" ..Gen Usman

Published:

More revelations continue to unfold after 20 shooting of unarmed protesters at Lekki toll gate and the ensuing statement and counter statement from Lagos government and Nigeria army over those responsible for the shooting.

Former Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman on Thursday refuted claims that military personnel shot at Protesters with live bullets.

Usman, in an interview with Arise TV on Thursday, said that solider who shot at protesters at Lekki toll gate used blank "ammunitions"

Speaking further, Usman said military personnel used blank ammunitions to disperse protesters and it have little or no effect on its target.

“If you look at the canisters, they were blank ammo and blank ammo don’t even kill. At a close range, maybe 100metres, maybe it will have some pigmentation on your skin,"Usman told Arise TV.

Speaking further, the former Army Spokesperson Commended the military army for using blank ammunition which is meant for training in dispersing the protesters, saying by their nature, they are "they are trained to kill"

He said,

“I think they should be commended for that otherwise there would have been serious collateral damage, but they were professional enough to have done that.”

Days ago, Nigerian Army had denied that its officers were present at the scene of the shooting but admitted they were invited by Lagos Government to intervene during the #EndSARS protests.

