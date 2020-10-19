Lekki Protesters Arrest Member For Stealing Phone,Hand Over To Police

Published:

The #Endsars# protesters at Lekki, on Saturday, arrested and handed over a co-protester, Yusuf Lawal, m, 25 years, of Ojuelegba area of Lagos, for stealing a phone, on Saturday,17th October,2020.

The protesters who were angry about the incident descended on him and gave him beating before they agreed to hand him over to the police at Maroko Police Station.

Though the stolen phone has not been recovered as the suspect passed on the phone to his fleeing gang members. The Police are working on the useful information gathered from him to track down his gang members who are at large.

The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has reiterated that this incident is a clear indication that the protests, across the state, have been hijacked by some hoodlums who hide under the #Endsars# protests to steal, loot and cause damage to peoples property.

He therefore advised protesters to be watchful of those who have infiltrated into their prosessions or gatherings to cause pains to innocent Lagosians.





