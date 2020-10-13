Lagos Assembly Members Pass Vote Of Confidence On Speaker Being Probed For Alleged Fraud By EFCC

Published:

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly during plenary on Monday passed a vote of confidence in the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, denying any plan to impeach him.A statement said the member representing Somolu constituency 1, Rotimi Olowo, raised the issue of a report trending online which claimed that 26 members of the House signed a petition to impeach Obasa.He was said to have challenged lawmakers who signed the purported petition to reveal their identities.Members in attendance were reported to have denied any involvement in the petition.The House Majority Leader, Sanai Agunbiade, said the petition was laughable.“There is a procedure for it (impeachment); so, if anybody has signed a non-existing list, not submitting it to the Clerk of the House, the list needs to die in their pocket and must become null and void,” he added.Obasa, a two-time Speaker of the Assembly, has been facing allegations of corruption.A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos ordered the temporary freezing of his three bank accounts after a motion ex parte was filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.The EFCC, which is investigating the Speaker for alleged fraud, also grilled him for some hours before he was released.

