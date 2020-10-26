Kidnapped Army Colonel Killed Despite Paying N10m Ransom

Published:

The Nigerian Medical Association Kaduna State Branch has announced the death of a medical Army Colonel who was kidnapped recently

Here is the Press release from the Association

OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENT:

On behalf of the Chairman of NMA Kaduna State Branch, we commiserate with the immediate family, friends and Nigerian Army on the death of Col. SB Onifade.

He was kidnapped two weeks ago between Abuja - Kaduna road. N10m ramson was paid but he was still killed yesterday by his abductors.

Until his death, he was the HOD of O&G Department, 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Kaduna State.

We pray for the repose of his soul.





Abdulsalam Abdulrazaq,

PRO NMA Kaduna State Branch.

25/10/2020

