Abuja Bound Train Kills 60 Cows

Over 60 cows were today killed by a Abuja bound train .

The train heading to Abuja from Kaduna killed the cows according to a post by a passenger in the train Senator Sani

This was his message on his Twitter handle on the incident

"Today,the Kaduna-Abuja morning train of which I happened to be a passenger killed over 60 cows that strayed along the tracks,before the train finally stopped in the Bush and we later we moved on.The Herdsmen ran into the Bush reigning curses..."

