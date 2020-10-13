Ibadan Kidnapped Twins : Court Orders Release Of Pregnant Suspect

Published:

n Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Monday ordered the release of a pregnant woman, Modinat Rafiu, 29, who was remanded alongside six others for allegedly kidnapping two-year-old twins of an Ibadan-based Islamic preacher, Sheik Taofik Akeugbagold.The police charged Mohammed Bashir, 33; Oyeleye Opeyemi, 25; Olumide Ajala, 36; Taiwo Ridwan, 30; Fatai Akanji, 49; Modinat Rafiu, 29 and her husband, Mutiu, 35 with five counts bordering on conspiracy, kidnapping and keeping kidnapped victims in their house.The Chief Magistrate, Mr Emmanuel Idowu, who ordered Modinat’s release, held that the legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), exonerated her.“The DPP advice says Rafiu has no case to answer and should be released forthwith,” Idowu said.The magistrate adjourned the matter until November 3, for mention.The police alleged that Bashit, Opeyemi, Ajala, Ridwan, Rafiu and Akanji kidnapped a boy and his twin sister and demanded a ransom of N4 million from their father, Akewugbagold, before releasing them after eight days in captivityThe prosecution also alleged that Mutiu, and his wife, made use of their house in Ogbere area, Ibadan, to keep the victims for eight daysThe offence the police said was committed on April 25, at about 7. 45pm at Alphonso Road, behind PHCN office, Sasa area, Ojoo, Ibadan.Adegboye said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State and is punishable under sections 4 (2), 6 and 8 of the Oyo State Kidnapping (Prohibition) Law 2016. (NAN)

