I Will Be In Akure For Ondo Election..Adams Oshiomhole

A former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole, has expressed certainty that the ruling party will win the Ondo governorship election.

Oshiomhole on Tuesday, October 6, boasted that although the Edo gubernatorial poll is over, the Ondo poll will be favourable to the APC.

The APC former boss stated that by the grace of God, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu will eventually emerge victorious, adding that he will be in the state on Saturday, October 10, in full force.

Oshiomhole further said that he is confident of victory because the governor has done well in the state in the last four years and that the electorate, being sophisticated, know want they want.

“On Saturday, I will be in Ondo for #Aketi. Edo election has come and gone but Ondo is more important to us now. Akeredolu is winning!

“I am sure that by the special grace of God, the Ondo Governor Akeredolu, will win come Saturday.

“He did well and electorate are more sophisticated now so we have no fear about that. So nothing to worry about at all,” he said.

