Hoodlums Invade Senators Teslim Folarin , Ndoma Egba Residences. Cart Away 300 Okadas, Household Items

Some hoodlums have invaded and looted the Oluyole residence of the lawmaker representing Oyo Central Senatorial district, Senator Teslim Folarin.

It was gathered that the hoodlums carted away valuable items which include over 300 new motorcycles, freezers, grinding machines and other materials.

The looting of Senator Folarin’s home is coming on the heels of the looting of the home of various government officials and private businesses by hoodlums in various parts of the country.

It was gathered that Senator Folarin is not in the country at present and all efforts to speak with his media aide proved abortive as at the time of filing this report

Also hoodlums have invaded the home of former majority leader of the Senate Senator Ndoma Egba in Calabar, Cross River State.





Household items including fridges , chairs , television sets and even mattresses were looted by the hoodlums

