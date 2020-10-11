Governor Ganduje Suspends Media Aide Over Attack On President Buhari

Published:

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has suspended his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Yakasai over some unguarded utterances on the person of President Muhammadu Buhari on the social media platform.

The state commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, who conveyed the governor’s directive in a statement said the suspension is with immediate effect.

According to the Governor, though the media aide has own up the indiscreet comment as his personal opinion, but that as a public figure, it will be difficult to differentiate between personal opinion and official stand on matters of public concern.

Governor Ganduje therefore warned political appointees and public servants to guard against making statements capable of drawing unnecessary controversy and heating up the polity.

Share This