Gov Ugwuanyi Commissions FRSC Academy Administrative Building

The Governor of Enugu state Rt. Hon Ifeayin Ugwuanyi has commissioned the new Administrative Building of the Federal Road Safety Corps Academy located at Udi in Enugu State .





During the colourful ceremony, the Federal Government, Governors of the South East geo-political zone, Security Chiefs , Traditional Rulers and other stakeholders commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, for his administration’s support and efforts towards the completion of the Administrative Building of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Academy, at Udi, Enugu state.

The FRSC Academy is the pioneer training insitution dedicated to road safety researches, training and management in Africa .





The FRSC Academy was established in 2006 but relocated to the permanent site in Udi ,Enugu State in 2014.





The Academy is situated on 35.6 hectares of land in the hilly but serene community of Udi.





The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, expressed the commendations of the Federal Government to the Governor of Enugu state, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for deepening road safety practices in Nigeria by supporting the FRSC.





The SGF was represented by the Director, PRS, OSGF Alhaji Jamiu Adelabu Abdukalreem, who urged other state governments, organisations and Individuals to emulate the good gestures of the Enugu state and support the FRSC





The SGF reinterated the determination of the Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government in enhancing inter modal transportation system in the country to enhance the country’s road safety management efforts, especially as it concerns the provision of adequate funding and necessary logistics for sustainable safety campaigns to rid the nation’s highways of road traffic crashes.





The SGF equally said the Buhari administration is poised to facilitate the leading role of FRSC in road traffic administration and safety management in Africa.





Earlier in his welcome address, the Corps Marshal of FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, thanked Governor. Ugwuanyi for his administration's support for the FRSC, including the promise by the Governor to provide additional 15 hectares of land to support future developments in the FRSC Academy.





The Corps Marshal said the contribution by the Enugu state Government merged with the Federal Government's marching grant facilitated the completion of the Administrative Building. .





In his goodwill message, the Governor of Imo State represented by the Deputy Governor Prof. Placid Njokwu, expressed the commitment of the Imo State government to continue to support the FRSC .





The other Governors in South East Geo political zone of Nigeria spoke in similar veins .





The Ebonyi state Governor was represented by the State Head of Service Dr Chamberlain Nwele





The Governor of Anambra State was represented by

Special Adviser on Security Air Vice Marshal Ben Chiobi (rtd).





The Governor of Abia state, was represented by the Abia State Commissioner of Transport. Mr. Godswill Nwanoruo





While commissioning the new Administrative Building, Governor Ugwuanyi acknowledged the sacrifice made by the royal fathers and people of the three communities in Udi LGA that jointly own the parcel of the land where the FRSC Academy is located. The Governor also commended the lofty strides of the present leadership of the FRSC, in pursuing vigorously the provision of infrastructural facilities for the Corps which enabled the FRSC Academy to move from the temporary site at Jos, to its permanent site at Udi.





The Enugu State Governor explained that the completion of the Administrative Building was a tasking demand on the state government’s meager resources on his assumption of office.





He noted that with the passion of the Enugu state government for road safety and the synergy with the Corps as exemplified in the professional and technical support provided by the FRSC, through the Academy, in the training of the staff of the Enugu State Traffic Management Agency and drivers of the Enugu State Government, the state government was encouraged to ensure the delivery of the Administrative Building.





Reiterating his administration’s commitment to good governance and safety, Governor Ugwuanyi, who started his address with the slogan "Enugu State is in the hands of God" , disclosed that the Enugu state Government has prioritized road infrastructural development and maintenance of existing roads since the inception of his administration.





Governor Ugwuanyin said Enugu state have improved on road furniture in all the roads with traffic lights provided within the urban roads.





The Governor conculded that his administration launched the State Traffic Management Agency to make Enugu roads safer and more user friendly, conscious that safer roads would rencourage economic growth and development..





The Chairman of the Federal Road Safety Commission Mallam Bukhari Bello had earlier commended the Enugu state government for their support and urged the Federal Government to complete the ecological projects within the FRSC Academy





Other dignitaries in attendance were the representative of he Chief of Defense Staff, Admiral Elechi Amadi of Defense Headquarters, Abuja .





The Inspector General of Police was represented by the AIG Zone 9, Umahia





Also in attendance is a member of the Federal Road Safety Commission , Hon. High Chief Chibuzor Obiakor (Ikenga-Okwelume, Ogidi).





The GOC 82 Division ,Enugu , the Commissioner of Police Enugu State ,the Commander 553 AirForce Base, state Director State Security , Controllers of Immigration , Correctional Services ,NSCDC and NDLEA were in attendance, together with FRSC Deputy Corps Marshals and other Management Members





Those that graced the ocassion also included Traditional Rulers, Special Marshals and members of the Road Safety Officers' Wives' Association. (ROSOWA)





In his Vote of Thanks ,the Commandant of the FRSC Academy, Assistant Corps Marshal Clement Oladele commended the Enugu state Government and all the invited guests with assurance to ensure the realisation of the vision of the FRSC Academy in transmutting into a top notched degree awarding Insitution and also become a World Class Regional Center of Excellence for Road Safety researches and management in Africa.

