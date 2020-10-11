Sunday, 11 October 2020

Gov Ugwuanyi Commissions FRSC Academy Administrative Building

Published: October 11, 2020

 


The Governor of Enugu state Rt. Hon Ifeayin Ugwuanyi has commissioned the new Administrative Building of the Federal Road Safety Corps Academy located at Udi in Enugu State .


During the colourful ceremony, the Federal Government, Governors of the South East geo-political zone, Security Chiefs , Traditional Rulers  and other stakeholders  commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, for his administration’s support and efforts   towards the completion of the Administrative Building of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Academy, at Udi, Enugu state.






The FRSC Academy is the pioneer training insitution dedicated to road safety researches, training and management in Africa . 


The FRSC Academy was established in 2006 but relocated to the permanent site in Udi ,Enugu State in 2014.


The Academy is situated on 35.6 hectares of land in the hilly but serene community of Udi.


The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, expressed the  commendations of the Federal Government to the Governor of Enugu  state, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for deepening road safety practices in Nigeria by supporting the FRSC.


The SGF was represented by the Director, PRS, OSGF Alhaji  Jamiu Adelabu Abdukalreem,  who urged other state governments, organisations  and Individuals to  emulate the good gestures of the Enugu state and support the FRSC 


The SGF reinterated the determination of the Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government in enhancing inter modal transportation system in the country to enhance the country’s road safety management efforts,  especially as it concerns the provision of adequate funding and necessary logistics for sustainable safety campaigns to rid the nation’s highways of road traffic crashes.


The SGF equally said the Buhari  administration is poised to facilitate the leading role of FRSC in road traffic administration and safety management in Africa. 


Earlier in his welcome address, the Corps Marshal of FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, thanked Governor. Ugwuanyi for his administration's support for the FRSC, including the promise by the Governor to provide additional 15 hectares of land to support future developments in the FRSC Academy.


The Corps Marshal said the contribution by the Enugu  state Government merged with the Federal Government's marching grant facilitated  the completion of the Administrative Building. .


In his  goodwill message, the Governor of Imo State represented by the Deputy Governor Prof. Placid Njokwu, expressed the commitment of the Imo State government to continue to support the  FRSC .


The other Governors in South East Geo political zone of Nigeria spoke in similar veins . 


The Ebonyi state Governor was represented by the State Head of Service Dr  Chamberlain Nwele


The  Governor of Anambra State was represented by 

Special Adviser on Security Air Vice Marshal  Ben Chiobi (rtd).


The Governor of  Abia state, was represented by the Abia State Commissioner of Transport. Mr. Godswill Nwanoruo 


While commissioning  the new Administrative Building, Governor Ugwuanyi acknowledged the sacrifice made by the royal fathers and people of the three communities in Udi LGA that jointly own the parcel of the land where the FRSC Academy is located. The Governor also commended the lofty strides of the present leadership of the FRSC, in pursuing vigorously the provision of infrastructural facilities for the Corps which enabled the FRSC  Academy to move from the temporary site at Jos, to its permanent site at Udi.


The  Enugu State Governor explained that the completion of the Administrative Building was a tasking demand on the state government’s meager resources on his assumption of office.


He noted that with the passion of the  Enugu state government for road safety and the synergy with the Corps as exemplified in the professional and technical support provided by the FRSC, through the Academy, in the training of the staff of the Enugu State Traffic Management Agency and drivers of the Enugu State Government, the state government was encouraged to ensure the delivery of the Administrative Building.


Reiterating his administration’s commitment to good governance and safety, Governor  Ugwuanyi, who started his address with the slogan "Enugu State is in the hands of God" , disclosed that the Enugu state Government has prioritized road infrastructural development and maintenance of existing roads since the inception of his administration.


Governor Ugwuanyin said Enugu state have improved on road furniture in all the roads with  traffic lights provided within the urban roads.


The Governor conculded that his administration launched the State Traffic Management Agency to make Enugu roads safer and more user friendly,  conscious that safer roads would rencourage economic growth and development..        


The  Chairman of the  Federal Road Safety Commission Mallam Bukhari Bello had earlier  commended the Enugu  state government for their support and urged the Federal Government to complete the ecological projects within the FRSC Academy


Other dignitaries in attendance were the representative of he Chief of Defense Staff, Admiral Elechi Amadi of Defense Headquarters, Abuja .


The Inspector General of Police was represented by the AIG Zone 9, Umahia 


Also in attendance is a member of the Federal Road Safety Commission , Hon. High Chief Chibuzor Obiakor (Ikenga-Okwelume, Ogidi).


The GOC 82 Division ,Enugu , the Commissioner of Police Enugu State ,the Commander 553 AirForce Base, state Director State Security , Controllers of Immigration , Correctional Services ,NSCDC and NDLEA were in attendance, together with FRSC  Deputy Corps Marshals and other Management  Members  


Those that graced the ocassion also included  Traditional Rulers, Special Marshals and  members of the Road Safety Officers' Wives' Association. (ROSOWA)


In his Vote of Thanks ,the Commandant of the  FRSC Academy, Assistant Corps Marshal Clement Oladele commended the Enugu state Government and all the invited guests with assurance to ensure the  realisation of the vision of the FRSC Academy in transmutting into a top notched  degree awarding Insitution and also  become a World Class Regional Center of Excellence for Road Safety researches and management in Africa.


