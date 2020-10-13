Gov Sanwoolu Makes Good His Promise, Presents Protesting Yòuths Grievances To PMB ( Pictures)

Published:

Governor Babajide Sanwoolu has presented the petition of protesting Lagosians to President Muhammadu Buhari as promised this afternoon at Aso Rock villa Abuja

This was his post on the meet





Today, I met President Muhammed Buhari to present the demands of the Lagos #EndSARS protesters.





The President restated his commitment to embark on a holistic reform of the entire Police Force.





Just today, the President has approved a panel made up of Civil Society leaders to look at all the cases of abuse by the police.





The benefits of this genuine protest will be fully realized and I will continue to work to defend the rights of all Lagosians any and everyday.





- Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

