Ganduje Reinstates Aide That Called Out Buhari On Social Media

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje , on Wednesday night , ordered the reinstatement of his Special Adviser on Media , Salihu Yakasai .

It was reported on October 11 , 2020 that Yakasai lambasted the President , Muhammadu Buhari , for not addressing Nigerians amid national outrage as well as days of online and offline protests against the Special Anti- Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force .

Yakasai , who tweeted through his handle , @ dawisu , had said the President has no empathy for Nigerians by his inaction .

Reacting in a statement , the Kano State Government had described Yakasai ’ s comments as “ unguarded utterances” and suspended him “ with immediate effect ”.

But in a tweet on Wednesday , the state government , @ KanostateNg , wrote , “ H . E Governor Dr . Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR has approved the reinstatement of his Special Adviser on Media , Salihu Tanko Yakasai from his suspension . ”





Ganduje had in April sacked the state ’ s Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mu ’ azu Magaji , for celebrating the death of the Chief of Staff to the President , Abba Kyari

