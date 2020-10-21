Femi Fani Kayode ,Others Name Army General Allegedly Behind Lekki Tollgate Killings

Published:

Nigerians have taken to social media to vilify an Army Commander over the Lekki tollgate shooting of innocent Nigerians

Femi Fani Kayode and many others have accused Brig Gen Francis Omata of ordering the shooting

"Those that butchered our kids at Lekki are not soldiers but beasts. They were led by one Brigadier General F.O. Omata whose picture is below.

His name shall go down in infamy and shame for eternity. The blood that he shed will haunt his family and lineage from generation to generation.

#buharimustresign #EndSARS #endsarsnow #endpolicebrutality"





"Brigadier Francis Omata, an alumnus of FGC, Okigwe and native of Dekina LGA of Kogi State was the leader of the soldiers of massacre at the Lekki Toll Gate! Your name is written on the debit side of the historical ledger already and at your ignominous death, necrophilic birds shall feast on you and your comrades-in-arms!"

