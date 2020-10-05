Every Terrorist In Nigeria And Their Sponsors Will Not See New Year ..Pastor Adeboye

Published:

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, in Lagos on Sunday declared that all terrorists and their sponsors will not see the new year.

Pastor Adeboye made the declaration during a Thanksgiving Sunday Service held at the Throne of Grace Church in Lagos.

Pastor Adeboye while delivering his message titled ‘Let God arise’ also spoke against every nation pretending to be friends of Nigeria but are actually trying to enslave it.

He prayed: “Where they say there is no way, God will arise and make a way for Nigeria and everyone. Any form of stagnation in Nigeria will come to an end. Every terrorist and sponsor of terrorists in Nigeria will not see the New Year in Jesus’ Name.”

Not done with his declaration, Pastor Adeboye added: “Every nation pretending to be friends of Nigeria when they’re actually trying to enslave us, God will give them something to deal with in their own country.”

The RCCG general overseer also lamented the state of roads in Nigeria, saying that Nigerian roads aren’t just very bad, some of the roads don’t exist anymore.

He said that God has given Nigeria victory over the Coronavirus pandemic, and told his audience to constantly give praise to God.





He said: “We thank God for the victory over Coronavirus and we pray that the victory will be total and permanent. We also pray that God will help us to be united and let our tomorrow be alright.





