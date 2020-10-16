Enough Of This Nonsense Called #ENDSARS Protest..Buhari Campaign Organisation

Published:

The Buhari Campaign Organisation, BCO, has called on the EndSARS protesters to vacate the streets.





In a statement on Wednesday by its National Coordinator, Danladi Pasali, said it has had “enough of this nonsense called #EndSARS protest”.





The statement said: “Common sense should have it that the protesters would put to an end their protest, but unfortunately, they continued.





“And they continued with another motive that clearly implied instigation and sponsorship by some unscrupulous ambitious politicians that are determined to cause chaos in the country.





“The continued protest at which lives and properties of innocent citizens are tempered with can better be described as the handy-work of unpatriotic and bad politicians in the country which is clearly a political undertone.”





The BCO said it could not continue to condone the unlawful acts of harassing and intimidating innocent citizens by the protesters, hence: “we say enough of this nonsense for the overall good of our country”.





The group, therefore, called on the relevant authorities to restore law and order in the affected cities.

