ENDSARS:I Was Also Harassed By SARS...Lagos Deputy Governor Hamzat

Lagos State deputy governor Obafemi Hamzat on Friday said he has also experienced harassment by the men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).

“This happened to me four years ago, I was going to Abule Odofin they were not in uniform they have guns and they just double-crossed us, of course, I was scared because if they were police wearing uniform I won’t be scared and they harassed us,” Hamzat said while addressing #EndSARS protesters in Alausa, Lagos.

“Every decent Nigerian will be upset.”

The deputy governor further stated that it is expected that every Nigerian should be outraged by the activities of this police unit.

He said before the protest commenced, the state government has had meetings with the Inspector general of the police of the extrajudicial activities of SARS.

He said they have demanded that the force puts an end to the harassment and profiling of young Nigerians as criminals because of their looks and owning a phone or laptop.

The deputy governor stated that the IGP has been asked to prosecute officers involved in unlawful activities.

Protests against police brutality and calls for the end of FSARS have been taking place since Wednesday across Nigeria.

The protesters are seeking the dissolution of the police unit over cases of harassment and extortion by its personnel, mostly on young people





