EndSARS Protest: LASG Pledges Compensation For Police Officers Killed

Published:

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo - Olu today met police officers serving in Lagos at the Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja.





The Governor who was accompanied to the event by his Deputy, Dr Femi Hamzat and other Cabinet members, assured the police officers of the State Government's commitment to meeting the requests of the youth agitation during the #Endsars protest.





He promised the following:





1. Fund burial arrangements of officers killed during #Endsars protests,





2. Compensate families of police officers killed during the protest,





3. Provide Scholarship for the children of the killed police officers in protest,





4. Foot medical bills of injured police officers in the protest,





5. Consider insurance for serving police officers of the Lagos Command,





6. Remodel razed police posts into modern stations,





7. Provide two new generators to power the Command headquarters.





He stated that the time is ripe for improved police - citizens relationship, urging the officers to ensure that their uniform represents dignity, pride, honour and discipline.





In attendance were DIG Leye Oyebade, AIG Ahmed Iliyasu, CP Hakeem Odumosu, DCP Mohammed Ali, DCP Yetunde Longe, DCP Tunji Disu, Area Commanders, Commanders of Mobile Police formations, DPOs, senior officers and rank and file.

Share This