ENDSARS Protest Group Confirm Receiving N147m Donations

Feminist Coalition, a not-for-profit organisation and one of the leading supporters of the #EndSARS campaign, has urged protesters to stay indoors and observe the curfew in their respective states.

The group also said it received a total of N147.8m cash donations in favour of the #EndSARS protests against brutality and extrajudicial killings by men of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

It said the funds were raised “through the generosity of well-meaning people and concerned Nigerians who want their voices to be heard and their demands to be met.”

The group, however, said following the speech by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Thursday night, it made a decision to “stop all donation inflows for the #EndSARS peaceful protest.”

It added, “The rest of the donations will go towards funding medical emergencies, legal aid for wrongfully detained citizens, and relief for victims of police brutality and families of the deceased.”

The group, whose objectives include “fighting injustice through peaceful protests, fundraising, and social media organisation” disclosed this in a statement on Thursday titled, ‘A Statement from the Feminist Coalition’.

The statement was co-signed by Damilola Odufuwa, Odunayo Eweniyi, Layo Ogunbanwo, Ozzy Etomi, Ire Aderinokun, Fakhrriyyah Hashim, Oluwaseun Osowobi, Jola Ayeye, Laila Johnson-Salami, Karo Omu, Obiageli Alintah, Tito Ovia, Kiki Mordi and FK Abudu.

The statement partly read, “The past two weeks have been tough for many Nigerians, most especially the last two days. Many lives have been lost and properties destroyed at the height of what started as peaceful marches for the end to police brutality.





