ENDSARS: Facebook Apologises For Disappointing Nigerians

Published:

Social media platform Facebook and Instagram have apologised to Nigerians over the way it handled the #ENDSARS protest





This is a statement issued by Facebook

"Nigeria, we are sorry, we let our community down in a time of need. To explain a little about what happened and why - there were errors in our system where a post that mentioned the Sars virus that was correctly debunked by our third-party fact checkers was incorrectly connected to some posts about EndSARS, so the EndSARS posts were inaccurately labeled as false.





This issue has been resolved, and we apologize again for the confusion





Here's what Ime Archibong our Head of New Product Experimentation had to say: https://bit.ly/3oiEjvw





#FacebookAfrica"

Share This