ENDSARS Campaigners Defy Wike, Protest In Port Harcourt

Published:

Youths on Tuesday continued their protest against police brutality and extortion in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.This is despite the ban on protests throughout the state by Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Monday.But the protesters lamented that youths cannot continue to be killed without them protesting.

It was learnt that they converged opposite Pleasure Park, Port Harcourt, around 8.45 am to resume the protest.



While some of the protesters were seen with placards, others chanted “EndSARS”, “We are tired of dying”, and “Protest is our right” among others.



“We are protesting against people that are killing us and you are asking us to stay at home, how come? We are harassed and treated like criminals every day,” one of the protesters said.



A policeman at the scene of the protest appealed to the youths to be peaceful.



Earlier, Wike in a statement by Rivers Commissioner for Information, Paulinus Nsirim, said, “All proposed protests under #EndSars Campaign are hereby prohibited.



“Government took this decision because the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had already scrapped the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.



“Therefore, there is no need for any form of protest against a Unit of the Police Force that no longer exists.”

Share This