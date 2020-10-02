Embattled Maina Begs Buhari, I ll Help You Recover N10bn In One Month

Published:

The embattled former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina has expressed his readiness to use his technical expertise and patriotism to recover $10billion for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari within the span of 30 days if given the nod.

Maina had been arraigned in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged fraud and money laundering while in office.

However, in a statement on Thursday by his media aide, Aliyu Musa, Maina ,who was recovering from hospital bed over a surgery, stated this in commemoration of the 60th Independence Anniversary of the nation.

He said if recovered, the $10 billion could help fix infrastructure deficits, fuel subsidy and ameliorate the Electricity tariff, “which will ultimately put the looming industrial action by Nigerian workers to a halt”.

“Maina has assisted successive administrations, especially that of Former President Jonathan where he recovered N1.6trillion and in President Buhari’s administration, where he recovered N1.3trillion and several movable and immovable property.

“Maina is ready to start the recovery as soon as he has fully recovered from the surgery he just had last week,” the statement said.

He however, said that he would only make the recovery of the said funds directly to President Buhari, “fearing a situation where the recovered funds are relooted as experienced in the recent past.









