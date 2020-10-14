Ebutte Metta Attacks:Police Arrest Six Hoodlums

Published:

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested six (6) of the hoodlums who attacked innocent Lagosians and damaged some vehicles along Ondo Street, Ebutte-Meta, Lagos State on Tuesday, 13th October, 2020.





At about 9.30pm onTuesday, the hoodlums trooped out in numbers and started fomenting troubles in the area, but the police, while responding to distress calls from innocent people, chased and arrested some of them namely:

1.Qudus Oke

' m' 22, 2. Abdullahi Ajose 'm' 25yrs, 3. Kayi Ajayi 'm' 33yrs, 4. Micheal Ben' m'27yrs, 5. Godwin Joseph 'm' 25yrs, and 6. Oluwasegun Akinlade 'm' 29yrs.





The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has vowed to get Lagos rid of hoodlums, hooliganism, gangsterism, cultism and other social vices as all hands are on deck in the command to resist any act capable of jeopardising security networking of the state and causing pains and agonies to Lagosians during the ember months and beyond.

