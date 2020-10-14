Disbanded SARS Officers Revert Back To Police Uniform As Lagos CP Addresses Them For The Last Time (Pictures)

Published:

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Olusegun Odumosu, today debriefed the operatives of the disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad, Anti Kidnapping Squad, Anti Cultism Squad and Raider in Lagos State at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

The debriefing was in compliance with the directive of the Inspectorto -General of Police IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, mni, to disband and ground the activities of the teams in the state; and their operations, investigations and pending cases be handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, with immediate effect.

The police boss seized the opportunity to inform them officially of the formation of the new Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) to tackle armed robbery, kidnapping, violent and other weapon related crimes in the country, which is applicable to Lagos State.

He warned them to desist from parading themselves as SARS operatives or any operatives under whatever nomenclature in the state, and all their cases and operational uniforms/wears or attires be handed over to State CID, Panti, while thier satellite offices across the state be taken over and occupied by the nearest Divisional Police Headquarters in the areas respectively.

The Commissioner of Police however appealed to the general public to inform and report to the command of any activities or misconduct of any police personnel claiming to be SARS operative in the state or venturing into opening or investigating cases under the SARS or any of the disbanded tactical teams in Lagos State.

In the same vein, he further appealed to protesters to be law-abiding, maintain peace and respect the rights and opinions of other Lagosians and by extension, Nigerians, in the state; emphasising on the blockage of access roads to other Nigerians as unnecessary.





