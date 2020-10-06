CP Orders Investigation Into Killing Of 29 Year Old Man By Policeman In FCT

Published:

The Commissioner of Police of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command, CP Bala Ciroma, has ordered an investigation into the alleged killing of one Samson Jonah, 19 years old at Apo, a suburb of Apo District of Abuja.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the spokesperson of the Command, ASP Yusuf Mariam.

She stated that already, the Police Officer identified to have shot the deceased has been arrested, detained and would be charged accordingly.

According to the statement, “while commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police wishes to guarantee members of the public that the Command will be lucid in its investigation and ensure the findings are made public”.

It was gathered that the policeman identified as Johnson Samanja allegedly shot and killed the victim on Saturday at Dutse-Apo, Abuja





