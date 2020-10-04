Controversy Trails Atiku Abubakar's Daughter inlaw Wedding Dress

Published:

While the families of Atiku Abubakar and Nuhu Ribadu are still basking on the euphoria of the children wedding on Saturday controversy has continued to trail the wedding dress worn by the bride

People have taken to social to condemn her beautiful white wedding apparel which according to them did not conform with Islamic dress code.

To them the dress was too revealing which Islam frowns at .

The families are yet to make any comment on the issues.

But opinion varies as some people did not see anything wrong with the dress

