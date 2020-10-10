CKN , Other Customers Eulogise UBA On Customers Service Week

Published:

It was another occasion to thank customers for their patronage and loyalty .

UBA on Friday rounded up its month long Customers Service Week across all their branches .

The African Global Bank has taken it upon itself to show gratitude to its millions of customers across the globe for their support and patronage .

In Lagos the Editor in Chief of CKN News a customer of the Bank was privileged to be part of the celebration when he walked into the Adeniyi Jones Avenue Ikeja branch of the Bank where he was treated to first class customer's welfare with other customers.





The seasoned journalist and President of Guild Of Professional Bloggers Of Nigeria joined in the cutting of the cake

He stated that he has been a customer of the Bank for years and has never for once had any cause to regret it .





The Branch Manager of UBA Adeniyi Jones Ikeja Ijeoma Maduewesi used the occasion to thank all UBA customers for their patronage over the years

