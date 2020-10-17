Catholic Priest Francis Ighorurhie Drowns In Bayelsa

Published:

A Catholic priest, Fr. Francis Ighorurhie, aged 38, drowned on Thursday night at the flooded area of Kaiama Community in Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Two school pupils also drowned along the good news area of Azikoro Town in Yenagoa local government area of the state.



It was learnt that Fr. Francis Ighorurhie, a Missionary of St. Paul (MSP) from Delta State, was until his death the Parish Priest of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kaiama.

He lost his life when the deceased fell into the water on his way to his residence from a wooden bridge popularly known as “Monkey bridge.

According to Community sources, a section of the wooden bridge had been submerged by the rising water making walking on the slippery structure a difficult task for users.



A priest who spoke anonymously said, “This is a sad moment for us, Father was on his way back from Bomadi in Delta State when he met his untimely death. But for the flood, he could have driven his car straight to his residence instead parking same by the road.







“It was as he was walking on the wooden bridge part of which had been submerged that he slipped and got drowned. Those staying at his residence had to raise alarm when they saw his car by the roadside and he was nowhere to be found.



“They, however, became suspicious when they saw a bag containing some provision floating on the water not far from the bridge. Divers were contracted and his remains were recovered.”

He added that his remains had been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa.

