Nationwide Protest :Buhari, Security Heads Meet In Aso Rock.

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the Service Chiefs and heads of security agencies at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although the agenda of the meeting is yet to be made public, it may not be unconnected to the ongoing nationwide protests against police brutality, especially the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, a unit of the Nigerian Police Force and the Tuesday night shooting of protesters at Lekki, Lagos State





Present at the meeting are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olanishakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Abas and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar.

