Buhari Praise Singer Yala Resigns Appointment

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari singer turned politician, who sang the popular ‘Yau Nigeria riko sai mai gaskiya’, Malam Ibrahim Sale Yala has resigned his appointment as Special Adviser to the Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani.Malam Yala posted on his Instagram handle, where he wrote, “I resigned my appointment as S.S Media to the Speaker, KDSHA Hon. Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani yesterday, 28/9/2020. I want to use this platform to thank Mr. Speaker for the opportunity given to me serve under him.”Ibrahim Yala became popular with Buhari campaign since 2003.The musician, who doubles as APC chieftain in Kaduna, also featured in some Kannywood movies like the popular Gidan Badamasi.He was the DG, Media to Senator Uba Sani during 2019 elections.

Share This