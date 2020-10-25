Buhari's Daughter Reshares Instagram Post "Buhari Is Not Nigeria's Problem"

Published:

Zahra Buhari-Indimi, daughter of President Buhari has re-shared a post by an IG user stating Buhari is not the problem of Nigeria.

This is coming on the heels of the invasion and subsequent looting of warehouses housing COVID-19 palliatives across the country.

Nigerians accused the state government of hoarding the palliatives for their selfish interests.

Warehouses have been discovered in Lagos, Plateau, Osun, Ondo, Kwara, Cross Rivers states

An Instagram user, mansurah_izah seized this opportunity to make a post about the President, saying he is not to blame for the problems in the country.

Buhari’s daughter, Zahra re-shared the post on her Instagram story.

