Breaking:President Muhammadu Buhari To Address The Nation At 7pm Today



PRESIDENT BUHARI ADDRESSES THE NATION

Following detailed briefing by security chiefs on the current situation in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 7pm.





Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.





Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

October 22, 2020

