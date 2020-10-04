Breaking : Young Man Allegedly "Killed" By "SARS" Not Dead..Festus Keyamo

Published:

A young man in a trending video allegedly shot by SARS at Ugheli , Delta State is not dead after all

The incident has renewed the #ENDSARS campaign

But this is a post on the incident by the Minister of State, Labour Festus Keyamo





I just spoke with both the Commissioner of Police, Delta State and the Area Commander in Ughelli where the unfortunate incident involving a young man and the Police took place yesterday.





I also spoke with Ochuko, the victim’s brother. I was born, bred and raised in that same town.





All of them said the victim is alive and receiving treatment.





Whilst I totally condemn the extra-judicial killings by SARS and other Police outfits against defenseless citizens and call for comprehensive reforms and overhaul of the system, some facts of this case are as follows:





(a) The outfit involved in this case is called Operation Delta Safe and not SARS





(b) The victim was not shot as confirmed by his brother, but fell out of the Police vehicle when being taken to the station after arrest.





The brother said he was pushed; the Police said he jumped.





Attached is a picture of the victim in hospital this morning, showing injuries from the fall.





(c) The Police stopped to pick him up after the fall, but an angry mob had already gathered and the Police fled and left the victim





(d) A Good Samaritan picked him & took him to hospital





Finally, I wish to appeal to the youths in Ughelli not to resort to violence and/or destruction of lives and properties.





I am on top of this matter and though the victim is alive, I will be urging the authorities to still investigate the conduct of the Police in this matter





Festus Keyamo, SAN

Hon. Minister of State, Labour and Employment

Share This