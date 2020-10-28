Breaking : Wike Pledges N20m To Family Of Each Soldier , Policeman Killed During #ENDSARS Mayhem,Promises To Rebuild Burnt Police Stations

Published:





Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has vowed to pay N20million compensation to each family of soldiers and policemen killed by members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB)in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The Governor also promised to rebuild all burnt police stations in Oyigbo and ensure the terrorist organisation no longer exists in Rivers.

Wike, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant, Media, Kelvin Ebiri, spoke when he paid a condolence visit to the Rivers Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan and families of the slain policemen at the Rivers State Police Command on Wednesday.

Wike described the gruesome murder of the policemen and soldiers as unacceptable and unfortunate.

He said the State Government would support the police to ensure all IPOB members, who masterminded killing of the policemen and soldiers, as well as the wanton destruction of police stations in Oyigbo were apprehended to face the full wrath of the law.

He said: “IPOB masterminded the killing of our gallant officers of the Nigerian Police and Army.

We want to state clearly that Rivers State Government will support you to make sure that any of the perpetrators of this hideous crime does not go free.

“Enough is enough. You cannot continue to kill our policemen who have not done anything; who have not committed any crime”.

The Governor, who was emotional when he saw the grieving wives and children of the deceased policemen, vowed to ensure that IPOB would no longer exists in any part of Rivers.

“The killing of policemen was one crime that the State government will never condone,” he said.

Share This