South West Ministers and some Governors of the South West are currently in Lagos State to access the damages caused by hoodlums in the past few days.

Those in attendance are Babatunde Fashola, Rauf Aregbesola and Sunday Dare, Niyi Adebayo

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is also among the entourage.

They are currently being taken on a tour of some of the areas and properties damaged by the hoodlums by their host Governor Babajide Sanwoolu

