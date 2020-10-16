Breaking: Resume Work On Monday..FG Tells All Civil Servants

Published:

The Federal Government has directed civil servants still observing lockdown order since March to resume on Monday.

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha and National Coordinator, Sanni Aliyu, disclosed this at the press briefing of the task force on Thursday.

Only civil servants of Salary Grade Level 12 and above as well as those on essential duties have been going to work.

But the PTF has directed that civil servants below SGL 12 should resume work from Monday

