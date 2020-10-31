Breaking : Popular James Bond Actor Sean Connery Is Dead

Published:

SIR SEAN CONNERY - who was best known for playing James Bond - has died at the age of 90, his family have confirmed.

Sir Sean's son Jason Connery told the BBC that his father "had many of his family who could be in the Bahamas around him" when he died overnight at his home.

He added: "We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time.

"A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor."

The Scottish actor portrayed James Bond and was the first star to bring the role to the big screen in 1962's Dr No.

He went on to appear in seven of the spy movies.

Sir Sean’s acting career spanned decades and he won an Oscar, two Baftas and three Golden Globes as a reward for his work.

He received his Academy Award in 1998 when he took home the prestigious gong for best supporting actor for his role as an Irish police officer in The Untouchables.

Sean was also knighted by the Queen in 2000 for his services to film and drama.

Alongside James Bond, Sir Sean starred other hits including Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Dragonheart and Murder on the Orient Express.

The team behind the 007 movies recently paid tribute to Sean when he celebrated his 90th birthday in August

