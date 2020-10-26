Breaking :Osinbajo Convenes Emergency NEC Meeting

Published:

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has summoned an emergency meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) for Monday, October 26, 2020.

Constitutionally, the Vice president is the chair of the NEC, which has as members state governors.

The meeting is to, among others, enable the Council to receive briefings from the state governors and security agencies on the state of the states and the nation.

The virtual emergency EC meeting, scheduled for 12noon, is convened amid looting of COVID-19 palliatives at warehouses as well as the vandalisation of public and private property across the country after the#EndSARS protests that had claimed lives.





