Breaking : Lagos State Govt Relaxes Curfew Further. .Schools Remain Closed

The Lagos State Government has once relaxed the curfew imposed on the State further
The curfew would now last from 8pm to 6am daily effective Monday
This was announced through a tweet on the verified account of the State Commissioner of Information Gbenga Omotosho
Schools in the State still remain closed
Here is the tweet
Curfew update:
The curfew in Lagos State has been reviewed. Restriction time is now 8 pm to 6 am. Lagosians are enjoined to plan their journey times as they go about their lawful businesses. Public schools remain shut till further notice.
