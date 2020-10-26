Breaking : Kogi State In Turmoil As Armed Thugs , Protesters Take Over State Capital..Journalist Shot

Published:





Kogi state capital is presently on fire as security operatives are engaging hapless protesters who had converged on Zone 8 section of the town.

It was gathered that protesters numbering over 500 had gathered at Zone 8 Junction as early as 6.30am, chanting solidarity songs with intention to break into one of the warehouses owned by the state.

It was also gathered that efforts by the security personnel manning the edifice for their retreat fell on deaf ears, which led to reinforcement of the security personnel.

Meanwhile, sporadic shooting is going on across the length and breadth of Lokoja, as school children, Journalists scamper to safety.





One Emmanuel Adeyemi, a Kogi state Correspondent of The Sun Newspaper, was this morning, Monday, October 26, 2020, shot by security operatives while monitoring the ongoing #endsars protest across Lokoja, the state Capital.

In a reaction, the force PRO, DSP William Aya, said those who shot the Journalist could be the looters who needed free space to perpetuate their nefarious acts.

Emmanuel, who lives at first Baptist church Street, was shot by the passing security personnel who were in a white Hilux, few metres away from his house, while on his way to the NUJ Secretariat where his other colleagues were being held hostage by the gun shots.

He has been evaluated to an undisclosed medical facility for urgent attention One of the looters shot at one of the stores has died He is seen in the above picture obtained by CKN NEWS

Share This