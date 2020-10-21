Breaking :Hoodlums Set NPA HQ, TVC, BRT Buses , Oba Of Lagos Resident etc On Fire

Published:





Sequel to the shooting of unarmed protesters in Lagos Tuesday night at Lekki Tollgate by soldiers, chaos has erupted across the city with police divisions, a bus station, Nigeria Port Authority and a television house going up in flames.

Also, disturbing footages, albeit unconfirmed, showed a house purportedly belonging to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s mother being set ablaze by irate youths.

Unconfirmed reports on social media show that irate mob set ablaze Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu mother’s house, BRT buses, TVC, NPA Headquarters Marina, and Lagos City Mall on Wednesday morning.

TV Continental (TVC) is believed to be owned by the national leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Unconfirmed reports also show that some angry youth are attacking Iga Idugaran, the palace of the Oba of Lagos.

The mob, according to reports, also set Adekunle police station near the Third Mainland Bridge on fire after two of their residents were shot dead by the police on Wednesday morning. This is as killings and maiming have erupted in Mushin area of the state.

This reprisal is coming after the Lekki Tollgate massacre of Tuesday night that left several dead and about 23 injured





