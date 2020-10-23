Breaking : Gov Sanwoolu Relaxes Lagos Curfew

Published:

The Lagos State government has announced plans to ease the ongoing curfew in the state from Saturday morning.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the announcement on Friday while briefing reporters at the Lagos House in Marina.

“We have decided that we are going to be easing the curfew from tomorrow (Saturday) morning; and what that easing means is that people will be allowed to go out from 8am to 6pm.

“For emphasis, from 8am tomorrow morning, you will be allowed to go out, to go wherever you wish till 6pm in the evening,” he said.





Share This